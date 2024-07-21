.
A science of its own: the art of distilling schnapps
Hobby distiller Andreas Tscholl wins international prizes with his schnapps. He told the "Krone" more about his fine brandies.
When spirits producers from all over the world compete in London, the jury only gets the best. Among all the big names, there is also that of Andreas Tscholl from Thuringia, who is considered by many connoisseurs to be the best distiller in Vorarlberg. Which is probably an understatement: this year, he was the only Austrian to receive an award at the world's second largest spirits award - his "Alte Birne" not only won gold, but also the highest possible award as "Best Fruit Brandy of the Year". He also won two silver awards for his "Zwetschke" and his saffron version of a gin. He has also won a number of awards in Vorarlberg, including "Distiller of the Year".
"Whenever it wasn't quite enough for gold, that only spurred me on even more," says the ambitious 73-year-old. He has been indulging in his hobby for 28 years, during which time he has constantly expanded his wealth of experience through further training and intensive exchanges with fellow distillers.
Lots of work in good company
To produce something special from a fruit, it is essential to work cleanly. However, the main player is the basic product - namely the fruit that is to go into the bottle. And not just any fruit: "There are apricots or Williams everywhere anyway." Andreas Tscholl is much more interested in old varieties that hardly grow in Vorarlberg anymore. A few trees can still be found in Walgau. "Nowadays, everyone just wants dessert fruit. The old varieties, on the other hand, were used for cider and distilled fruit." This is why these rarities are disappearing more and more.
For six to seven liters of finished schnapps, he needs around 100 kilos of fruit. This takes him twelve hours of work. Family and friends are happy to help. They meet up in the Tscholls' garage and then it's time for "Beerla". Or cutting out fruit, mashing and washing out glass balloons. All the work is easier in good company. "Although we've been distilling schnapps for so many years, it's always exciting to see what comes out of it because the fruit always tastes different," enthuses wife Helga, who actively supports her husband. With this hobby, you are dependent on nature and can only use what is ripe and available. "I only make honest schnapps without flavoring or chemicals," says Andreas Tscholl, outlining his work philosophy.
An equally important factor in the distilling process is the water with which the schnapps is blended. In order to have the lowest possible degree of hardness, he gets it from a spring in Gaschurn. "Many people filter out the lime or boil the water, but then you also lose all the minerals." All these small pieces of the puzzle, paired with a love for the product, result in a big whole that simply tastes excellent. "I have a fine nose, work carefully and dare to do something," the hobby distiller reveals his recipe for success. Incidentally, his rarities are only available "from the farm", sometimes at the market or in selected restaurants.
Experimentation and appreciation
His curiosity constantly drives him to create new things. For example, his "548 Gin", for which he uses 14 different herbs. The version with local saffron from Viktorsberg is an innovation that is particularly popular with gin lovers. And what does the number 548 stand for? "That's the sea level of my distillery," laughs Tscholl.
He even created a blueberry gin in a red color for a hotel, which, however, fades after a few weeks. "That's just nature. Either you drink it straight away or you put the bottle in a dark box," he says with amusement. He is delighted when his products are appreciated - whether at Carola Purtscher's high-caliber "Tafelrunde" in Vienna or by a 100-year-old who still enjoys drinking gentian. "It just touches me when people rave about my schnapps from Thuringia."
For Andreas Tscholl, the luxury drink is a must after a good meal. His personal favorite is a fruit schnapps: "Unfortunately, it's a bit frowned upon, but fruit schnapps would actually be our schnapps in Vorarlberg. Apple, pear, plum - simply sensational!"
