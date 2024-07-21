A science of its own: the art of distilling schnapps

For six to seven liters of finished schnapps, he needs around 100 kilos of fruit. This takes him twelve hours of work. Family and friends are happy to help. They meet up in the Tscholls' garage and then it's time for "Beerla". Or cutting out fruit, mashing and washing out glass balloons. All the work is easier in good company. "Although we've been distilling schnapps for so many years, it's always exciting to see what comes out of it because the fruit always tastes different," enthuses wife Helga, who actively supports her husband. With this hobby, you are dependent on nature and can only use what is ripe and available. "I only make honest schnapps without flavoring or chemicals," says Andreas Tscholl, outlining his work philosophy.