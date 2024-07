Bosnian (19) threatened his own mother

The 19-year-old is said to have dangerously threatened his 54-year-old mother. This is said to have happened in an apartment in the city of Salzburg, where both the Bosnian and his mother live. The suspicion is based on the statements of the young man's two brothers. According to the police, the 19-year-old has already made several appearances for various violent crimes. He was provisionally arrested by the police and taken to the police detention center.