Russell: This sports legend is his mentor

"We just chat about different ideas, physical and mental. I don't want to give too much away because it's private conversations, but I like how he always wants to learn more and that inspires me to learn more about myself, what works for me - just pushing the boundaries," Russell said of the 37-year-old Serb, who is known for his excellent physique. He wants to make sure that he himself is still fit, healthy and motivated in 10 to 20 years' time, Russell said.