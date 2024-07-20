Vorteilswelt
Met in the studio

Russell: This sports legend is his mentor

Nachrichten
20.07.2024 08:39

Tennis star Novak Djokovic is helping Formula 1 driver George Russell to prepare for a long sporting life. "I met him at the gym and we walked home together," said Russell about the first time they met in Monaco a few years ago.

"We exchanged ideas and he was very open with me about what he was trying out and what was working for him," said the Mercedes driver on the sidelines of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Novak Djokovic (Bild: AP)
Novak Djokovic
(Bild: AP)

"We just chat about different ideas, physical and mental. I don't want to give too much away because it's private conversations, but I like how he always wants to learn more and that inspires me to learn more about myself, what works for me - just pushing the boundaries," Russell said of the 37-year-old Serb, who is known for his excellent physique. He wants to make sure that he himself is still fit, healthy and motivated in 10 to 20 years' time, Russell said.

Russell: "I love tennis"
Two-time Grand Prix winner Russell said that Djokovic wanted to learn more about motorsport and was planning to attend a Grand Prix. Even if the body is to tennis players what the car is to Formula 1 stars. Conversely, the 26-year-old was last at the Wimbledon final, which the 24-time Grand Slam winner lost to Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz. "I love tennis. It's probably my favorite sport to watch. I don't play tennis, but I have a lot of respect for the players."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

