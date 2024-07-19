Supreme Court President counters Kreutner’s criticism of the judiciary

Anti-corruption expert and head of the Pilnacek Commission, Martin Kreutner, gave the red-white-red justice system poor marks. He spoke of a "two-tier justice system" and that Austria would no longer be accepted into the European Union today. The commission was prompted - as the "Krone" reported several times - by serious accusations made by the now deceased justice official Christian Pilnacek, according to which parties and politicians would intervene in the Ministry of Justice if unpleasant court proceedings were threatened.