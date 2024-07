Attic find reveals fire department history

Almost a year ago, Andreas Habinger in Neidling, St. Pölten district, rescued an old leather helmet from the fire department before it was thrown away. The historic piece was badly worn, Habinger looked for a specialist to restore it - and ended up in the Amstetten district. The decisive tip came from a comrade from the Biberbach fire department: Peter Greßl from Rosenau, district specialist for fire department history, was the right man for the job. Greßl was skeptical at first: "The leather had shrunk due to decades of incorrect storage in an attic, the lining was torn and the helmet was very dirty."