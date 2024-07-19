The direct neighbor of the spectacular Watze

The Watze appears out of nowhere

On the alpine pastures, the hike upwards is quite leisurely. The Watze and its spectacular hanging glacier suddenly appear out of nowhere. The trail then continues over hill and dale up a steep step to the glacier basin with the moraine landscape. Here we orient ourselves to "Kaunergrathütte 1 1/4 hours" (do not take the route via Steinbockjoch). The tour now leads to the lateral moraine and almost on top of it to the already clearly visible refuge.