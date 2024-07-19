Let's go
The direct neighbor of the spectacular Watze
The Kaunergrathütte at 2817 meters above sea level is the highest mountain hut in the entire Pitztal. Next to it towers an extraordinary peak with a fantastic view.
Roaring waters, magnificent alpine pastures, moraine landscape and the Watzespitze, at 3532 meters the No. 1 on the Kaunergrat: these are the ingredients of the alpine, ice-free tour to the Kaunergrathütte.
Past a wonderful waterfall
From the parking lot, walk down to the Talbach stream and along the Pitze inwards to the start of the village of Plangeross. Our destination is marked there. We cross the stream and walk uphill on a road. An alpine trail then winds its way up the steep terrain to the bottom of the Plangerossalpe. In this area, you pass a wonderful waterfall, the Lussbach shows its full force again shortly before the alp.
The Watze appears out of nowhere
On the alpine pastures, the hike upwards is quite leisurely. The Watze and its spectacular hanging glacier suddenly appear out of nowhere. The trail then continues over hill and dale up a steep step to the glacier basin with the moraine landscape. Here we orient ourselves to "Kaunergrathütte 1 1/4 hours" (do not take the route via Steinbockjoch). The tour now leads to the lateral moraine and almost on top of it to the already clearly visible refuge.
Facts and figures
- Valley location: hamlet of Plangeross (1612 m), municipality of St. Leonhard im Pitztal
- Starting point: free parking lot (approx. 1600 m) west of the valley road directly in front of Plangeross
- Route: (alpine) trail, road
- Equipment: sturdy shoes, poles
- Requirements: fitness, stamina, sure-footedness, alpine experience
- Children: from 8 years
- Refreshments: Kaunergrathütte (2817 m), 05413/20310 or on 0664/3501179 (in this case via WhatsApp)
- Special feature: The Kaunergrathütte has neither an access road nor a material cable car. It is supplied by helicopter.
- Public transport: Bus to Plangeross
- Difference in altitude: around 1200 m
- Length: around 6 km parking lot - Kaunergrathütte
- Walking time: around 3 or 2 3/4 hours ascent or descent
The food and drink at the Kaunergrathütte are excellent, the sun terrace is a wonderful place to "chill out" under the eastern ridge of the Watze, and the Geigenkamm towers up beyond the Pitztal. It's hard to tear yourself away from this fabulous place. Those who manage it take the same route back.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.