Kid Rock and Hulk Hogan cheered on Trump supporters

Hulk Hogan fired up the crowd

Ex-wrestler Hulk Hogan also drew thunderous cheers in the hall. "Donald Trump is the strongest of them all", he fired up the crowd after first taking off his jacket and then ripping off his black T-shirt printed with a US flag - underneath he was wearing a sleeveless, bright red shirt that read "Trump - Vance 2024". J.D. Vance is Trump's vice presidential candidate.