Circus in the Garden of the Giant delights the crowds
A summer full of amazement at Swarovski Crystal Worlds with Circus Roncalli. From Friday until September 1st, up to eight artists will delight the guests of the giant in Wattens every day.
Stefan Isser, the enterprising head of Swarovski Crystal Worlds, goes into raptures when he begins to talk about his first meeting with Bernhard Paul, the director of the famous Circus Roncalli: "In a conversation seven years ago, we quickly realized that our two companies had a lot in common. We both want to brighten up our guests' time with lightness, cheerfulness and amazement. So this collaboration between Kristallwelten and Circus Roncalli has intensified and we are looking forward to our sixth collaboration."
Breathtaking acrobatics every day
And with the "Circus of Wonder" from July 19 to September 1, it is set to be a summer full of amazement in the garden of Swarovski Crystal Worlds. Artists from the Circus Theater Roncalli will offer breathtaking acrobatics and spectacular show acts in Austria's largest open-air circus every day during opening hours from 9 am to 7 pm.
We want to brighten up our guests' time with lightness, cheerfulness and amazement.
Stefan Isser
A special highlight is water ballet artist Svetlana, who already delighted guests at Swarovski Crystal Worlds in summer 2022 as a crowd favorite and is now returning to her stage in the mirrored water for one summer. In her element, she performs impressive acrobatics in and outside a crystal tub filled with water, while the crystal clouds sparkle magically in the sunlight above her.
Clown Conc is always on the move
Clown Conc comes from South Africa and is a grand seigneur of his trade. He slips into various roles and has a repertoire of the most diverse performances. According to Lili Paul-Roncalli, Bernhard Paul's youngest daughter and a world-class artist herself, performing in the open air is no walk in the park for the artists, as conditions such as sunlight and gusts of wind make it difficult to perform artistic feats.
