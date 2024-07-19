Circus in the Garden of the Giant delights the crowds

Stefan Isser, the enterprising head of Swarovski Crystal Worlds, goes into raptures when he begins to talk about his first meeting with Bernhard Paul, the director of the famous Circus Roncalli: "In a conversation seven years ago, we quickly realized that our two companies had a lot in common. We both want to brighten up our guests' time with lightness, cheerfulness and amazement. So this collaboration between Kristallwelten and Circus Roncalli has intensified and we are looking forward to our sixth collaboration."