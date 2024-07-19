AI in the cowshed to make farmers’ work easier

Many tasks, one made easier

Fürstauer is married, has three children, is a truck driver and is therefore not always present on his farm. Another professional task of the Fürstauer family is renting out rooms on the farm. The farm will soon be certified as a "farm vacation". "I have 20 dairy cows and their offspring, ten calves. Cow tracking would help me with my work. For example, with oestrus behavior. The period for insemination is limited. If you miss it, it takes 21 days for the cow to get pregnant again. This is a major challenge with seasonal calving in conjunction with alpine farming. The information via the app that the cow is now in heat means that I can plan better and is also more economical," explains Fürstauer.