Pay attention to children’s nutrition during the vacations

Increased fluid intake, especially on hot days

"It is also helpful to regularly offer children drinks or encourage them to take breaks to drink. They often don't think about it during play and sport or ignore the feeling of thirst. However, an adequate fluid intake is essential, as the body only signals thirst when it is already dehydrated," Dr. Gruber points out. Dizziness, tiredness, headaches and even circulatory collapse as well as heart and kidney dysfunction can be the consequences.