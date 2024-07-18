Break-up after 2 years
They had a sex deal – now their love is over!
Player's wife Jessica Goicoechea drew attention to herself when she spoke openly about a sex deal with her boyfriend and ex-BVB professional Marc Bartra - after two years of dating, the two have now broken up.
Spanish media are unanimous in their reports about the glamorous couple's break-up. Goicoechea caused a stir when she revealed juicy details about their relationship on a talk show. When asked how many times a month the couple had sex, she replied: "If we don't do it one day, he has to do it twice the next."
Jessica Goicoechea attracts a lot of attention on social media and likes to turn the heads of her almost two million followers with revealing pictures. She even posed for Playboy recently.
Separation "on good terms"
No details about the separation are known. According to Spanish gazettes, however, the two are said to have parted "on good terms". "From what the people around me tell me, there is no bad feeling. There is no bad relationship. They haven't stopped following each other like they might have done at other times when there was a crisis. They follow each other, they get along well, but it's true that the relationship is over," said Spanish journalist Abel Planelles.
Former Barcelona and Dortmund defender Marc Bartra is currently under contract at Real Betis. However, the 33-year-old has only made four competitive appearances this season. The central defender has not played a game since undergoing Achilles tendon surgery in October last year.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.