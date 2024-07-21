Star Simone Kopmajer
Styrian jazz star as down-to-earth teacher
Simone Kopmajer is the country's most successful jazz export, her new album "Hope" No. 1 in Japan. But instead of celebrating in the Far East, the jazz singer promotes talent from Eastern Styria and is eagerly awaiting Christmas in midsummer.
It is her soulful voice, paired with an outstanding talent for improvisation, that has made Simone Kopmajer a jazz star far beyond the borders. No shrill posturing, no hint of arrogance. Born in Aussee, she captivates with her calm charisma and down-to-earth attitude, which some people in the scene find suspicious.
Everyone wants to learn from her
The 43-year-old once again proves her approachability at the Gleisdorf jazz, singing and dance workshops. The training camps were fully booked within a very short space of time. Whether amateur musicians or professional singers, young or old, they all want to learn from Kopmajer.
"I like being a teacher who encourages the young talents, takes them out of their comfort zone and gets them excited about supporting each other and music. However, the most important thing is to stay true to yourself and not chase after the latest hype," the experienced artist advises the 50 children at the music camp. "As much as I love being on stage, I also love seeing the children's eyes light up. I'm thrilled to see them take their first steps and follow their career paths that take them all over the world."
"Japanese people are loyal to me"
The singer seems to be a great role model for the young people. Her "teacher" is very popular in the jazz world. The brand new album "Hope" immediately reached number 1 in the jazz charts in Japan. "I didn't do any advertising. The Japanese remain loyal to me, even though I've neglected them and haven't been to see them for a long time."
Before the birth of her three daughters, Kopmajer loved traveling the world: from Nassau to Miami to Melbourne. Even though the singer has greatly reduced her foreign assignments despite requests, global interest in her new CD with original compositions and jazz covers of well-known world hits such as "(Sittin' on) The Dock of the Bay" or "Careless Whisper" remains high. "I'm sure George Michael would have liked that too."
Despite the heat, it's already Christmas for her
In these hot summer days, Kopmajer is already in Christmas fever. "It's unbelievable how you can get into it. One more song and then my second Christmas album will be ready." She wants to build on the huge success of her first X-Mas album. Cabaret artist Viktor Gernot is also back. "I sang the Michael Bublé hit 'Home' with him on the hottest day of the summer."
"No, my five, seven and eleven-year-old daughters aren't singing along yet. As parents, we won't push them into music, but we will certainly support them if they want to go in that direction." Music is Kopmajer's passion, but family comes first. "My husband Reinhardt is also a musician. This gives us mutual understanding and allows us to manage our time well."
And despite studio recordings, workshops and concerts, there is still time for their first vacation together by the sea. "I'm particularly looking forward to this vacation. We're going to Medulin, where I first went on vacation with my parents when I was eight years old."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
