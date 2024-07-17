Vorteilswelt
Criticism from Vilimsky

First resolution of the EU Parliament against Orban

Nachrichten
17.07.2024 14:47

The newly elected EU Parliament voted on its very first resolution on Wednesday - and it is directed against Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. MEPs agreed that his recent trips (see video above) were a "blatant violation of the EU treaties and the EU's common foreign policy".

The resolution therefore calls for consequences for Hungary's government. It is supported by the European People's Party, the Social Democrats, the European Conservatives and Reformists, the Liberal Renew and the Greens. On Wednesday, 495 MEPs voted in favor, 137 against and 47 abstained.

The resolution, which is non-binding, also emphasizes support for Ukraine and calls for further sanctions against Russia and Belarus. From Austria, the ÖVP, NEOS and Greens, among others, voted in favor. ÖVP delegation leader Reinhold Lopatka speaks of a "solo effort". "We should concentrate on professional work", he said at the same time, however, regarding the announced boycotts of Hungary by individual member states.

Members of the EU Parliament at their meeting on Wednesday (Bild: AFP/Frederick Florin)
Members of the EU Parliament at their meeting on Wednesday
(Bild: AFP/Frederick Florin)
From left: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and Russia's President Vladimir Putin (Bild: AP/Valeriy Sharifulin)
From left: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and Russia's President Vladimir Putin
(Bild: AP/Valeriy Sharifulin)

NEOS: "Terrible double game"
NEOS delegation leader Helmut Brandstätter describes Orbán's behavior as a "terrible double game." "In Hungary, he explains how terrible the EU is. Then he travels to autocrats and dictators (meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and China's head of state Xi Jinping, note) and tells them that he is acting for the EU. That is wrong, that is harmful (...)."

For Thomas Waitz, head of the Green delegation, the Hungarian prime minister "is not fit for work with his behavior." However, many ministers would say that this is "wasted time". It will also not be possible to remove Hungary's voting rights in the EU Council, as this would require unanimity.

Vilimsky: "Europe's house of fools"
Harder words and a tailwind for Orbán came from FPÖ delegation leader Harald Vilimsky. The politician is "the only voice in this house of fools in Europe that speaks out in favor of peace." "That is why Viktor Orbán has my support," he continued. The FPÖ is part of the new far-right group "Patriots for Europe", to which Orbán's Fidesz also belongs.

63 MEPs have already called for Hungary's voting rights to be withdrawn - in a letter to the heads of the institutions.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

