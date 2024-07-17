First resolution of the EU Parliament against Orban

Vilimsky: "Europe's house of fools"

Harder words and a tailwind for Orbán came from FPÖ delegation leader Harald Vilimsky. The politician is "the only voice in this house of fools in Europe that speaks out in favor of peace." "That is why Viktor Orbán has my support," he continued. The FPÖ is part of the new far-right group "Patriots for Europe", to which Orbán's Fidesz also belongs.