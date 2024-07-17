Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Final spurt of the test phase

Fiala: “Complaining is forbidden in Ried!”

Nachrichten
17.07.2024 13:00

The grueling preparation is (almost) over, things will soon get serious again with the ÖFB Cup. The president has defined the title as the ultimate goal, now the team has to step up its game. And the sporting management is challenging the Innviertel pros on and off the pitch. 

comment0 Kommentare

Two days before the final test against Debreceni (18), Ried sporting director Wolfgang Fiala sums up the preparations with satisfaction: "We are on schedule and have made good progress after the upheaval following relegation." His coaching staff demanded a lot: "The players had to do a lot on the pitch and in team building. Complaining was forbidden. And we saw how they reacted in extreme situations."

Fiala does not see the fact that president Thomas Gahleitner has set the goal of regaining promotion and has decidedly described the squad as ready for the Bundesliga as a rucksack: "That's even a compliment for us, because we reduced the player budget by 1.5 million euros after relegation."

Sollbauer as the key to success

The sporting director expects a lot from the new players. "Sollbauer is a top reinforcement with his experience. It also helped that he knows coach Max Senft well from Barnsley and FAC. Otherwise it would have been difficult to bring in a professional of this quality." This also applies to attackers Saliou Sané and David Berger: "With his physicality, Sané is a striker that we haven't had before. Berger is highly talented and will certainly help us."

Next step is promotion

Last season, the Innviertel club scored 59 points - 61 were enough for BW Linz to be promoted to the Bundesliga in 2023. Fiala: "We were unlucky that GAK played incredibly consistently in terms of results. But as runners-up, we scored the most goals and conceded the fewest. We want to take the next step." The only thing left is promotion.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Herbert Eichinger
Herbert Eichinger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf