Best European Championship slogans: “When dad finds out!”

The European Football Championship in Germany is history. Spain was crowned champions, Austria experienced a rollercoaster ride and there were a few upsets. There are still a few aftershocks, such as the resignation of England team boss Gareth Southgate. Finally, here is an overview of the best sayings of the EURO - and the resolution of what Michael Gregoritsch's dad shouldn't know.
The ÖFB squad certainly knew how to impress on the pitch, only to be dramatically eliminated by Turkey in the last 16 of the European Championship. So what remains of the initial "summer fairytale"? Definitely a few good lines.
ÖFB team boss Ralf Rangnick on first-choice goalkeeper Patrick Pentz: "In soccer terms, he's almost at outfield player level. But he's not one of our 25 best outfield players, otherwise we would have nominated him as an outfield player."
"If his dad finds out now that I'm not going to the concert, he'll call me." Michael Gregoritsch decided against the ÖFB team's joint visit to the Rod Stewart concert, of which his father and U21 team boss Werner Gregoritsch is a big fan.
Christoph Baumgartner on midfielder Florian Grillitsch: "I've hardly seen a player who plays with such a calm pulse. You never get the feeling that he's even the slightest bit nervous."
Rangnick ahead of the opening game against France: "We've been preparing for this day for two years. We're all really looking forward to it."
"After a game like this, where you're the laughing stock of the nation, it's not a bad thing to face it straight away so that the whole thing is over." Maximilian Wöber appeared at the press conference the day after his own goal against France.
"I have a red-green weakness, I probably can't tell the difference between orange and red well anyway." Rangnick indifferent about the presumed superiority of Dutch fans in the match against "Oranje".
Marcel Sabitzer on his winning goal to make it 3:2 against the Netherlands: "I put it in ice-cold."
Florian Grillitsch on Rangnick ahead of the round of 16 against Turkey: "The coach is simply a doer. When he sets his mind to something or wants something, he gnaws at it until it's the way he wants it."
David Alaba on his European Championship role as "non-playing captain": "I'm the captain of this team, I want to lead the way and make the difference with my presence."
Rangnick ahead of the round of 16 against Turkey: "We need hot hearts on the pitch, but also a cool head in every situation."
Rangnick after the 2-1 defeat to Turkey in the round of 16: "When you see how much we invested in this game today and how many scoring chances we missed, the whole thing feels pretty grotesque and surreal."
Gregoritsch after the Turkey match: "We put in so much effort, tried everything, but in the end I think we were undeservedly eliminated, at least from an Austrian perspective."
"I had the ambition" - International voices
But it wasn't just the ÖFB team that provided some good quotes. The other teams also had a few quotes up their sleeves.
"You come to the national team to win the European Championship and not to win 'Call of Duty'." Italy coach Luciano Spalletti is in favor of restricting his players' Playstation activities.
"I don't constantly ask them about the details. Just like I don't tell the bus driver which way to go." Poland team boss Michal Probierz does not constantly ask about the state of health of the ailing Robert Lewandowski.
"The European Championship is important for us, but we are not isolated from what is happening in our country at the moment." Kylian Mbappe ahead of the French general election and his indirect election recommendation.
Didier Deschamps on the broken nose suffered by Mbappe in the 1-0 win against Austria: "We didn't lose any feathers, but we did lose a nose."
Croatia team boss Zlatko Dalic on his team's international standing: "We've been on the podium three times in international competitions. And yet we are still seen as the Cinderella of major tournaments."
"I said to Fülle during the warm-up: if we both get in today, you'll know when I get the ball. The cross was blocked twice, the third came in - and Fülle puts it in superbly." David Raum, a substitute like Niclas Füllkrug in the 1-1 draw against Switzerland, on Germany's late equalizer.
Luka Modric remains without a title in the national jersey after Croatia's elimination: "The soccer gods are not always merciful."
Georgia team boss Willy Sagnol on his surprise team ahead of the round of 16 against Spain: "It's not finished yet. I don't want to go out."
"I've really had enough of this ridiculous hand rule." Denmark team boss Kasper Hjulmand after a penalty goal was awarded following a minimal touch of the ball from Joachim Andersen's hand in the 2-0 defeat to Germany in the round of 16.
"We are sad, but we can go home as winners." Slovakia striker Lukas Haraslin, after narrowly missing out on a place in the quarter-finals against England.
"I wanted to change this result, it was a big blemish in my career." Turkey team boss Vincenzo Montella 's 2-1 win over Austria in the round of 16 put the memory of the 6-1 defeat to the ÖFB team in a test in Vienna in March to the back of his mind.
Turkey captain Hakan Calhanoglu ahead of the Berlin quarter-final against the Netherlands: "We are number one with the fans. They are with us everywhere. It's the same in every stadium. But of course it's one number higher in Berlin. We Turks are everywhere."
"Long live diversity, long live the Republic, long live France." Marcus Thuram in reaction to the outcome of the second round of the French parliamentary elections, in which, surprisingly, the far right did not prevail.
"When I scored, I took the ball, didn't think twice and just shot." The still 16-year-old Lamin Yamal after his remarkable equalizer in the semi-final for Spain's 1:1 draw against France, making him the youngest goalscorer in European Championship history.
Great Britain's King Charles III after the semi-final in reference to some of England's "last minute" deciding goals: "May I encourage you to fix victory without last minute wonder goals or penalty dramas, for I am sure that the strain on the nation's collective heart rate and blood pressure would then be lessened."
"My goal was to celebrate my birthday here in Germany." Yamal, whose 17th birthday fell on the day before the final, after Spain's semi-final win.
Kylian Mbappe after France's elimination in the semi-final against Spain: "I had the ambition to become European champion. I had the ambition to play a good European Championship. I achieved neither of those things. That's a disappointment."
