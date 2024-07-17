Swiss woman threatened passer-by with a knife

During the trial, the defendant considers her actions to be justified. Regarding the dangerous threat against the passer-by, she said that she had already been followed by gangs in the past and had therefore also become suspicious of the woman. She justifies the kicks against the officer with his arrogance and the pain she had to endure when the police officer restrained her arms behind her back. During an investigation at her home in Vorarlberg, not only were numerous knives and an axe seized, the officers also found two half-starved and boiled guinea pigs in the cellar, which is why the Swiss woman now also has to answer for cruelty to animals.