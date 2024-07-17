Transfer not an issue
EURO goalie Hedl followed Rapid “as a fan”
Niki Hedl spent almost two months with the national team. Although the Rapid goalkeeper did not play at the EURO, the valuable experience has whetted his appetite. The 23-year-old now has to get to know his new colleagues at Green-White.
The training sessions were at the very highest level. I was able to take a lot with me and I'm grateful for that." Although ÖFB goalkeeper Niklas Hedl did not play a single EURO minute, the experience was invaluable. "Just the way the tournament was set up, the organization, the police escorts, the fans," enthuses the 23-year-old. Who was there as Rangnick's number three in Germany - his goalkeeping job: "I supported Pentzi, pushed him."
Until the round of 16 exit against Turkey: "Extremely bitter, more would have been possible," Hedl also cringed at the knockout. "I only watched the EURO on the side afterwards, just left the TV on," Hedl recalls. He was allowed to switch off from soccer for two weeks and only had to complete a relaxed home program. "That was pleasant, and also important for the mind."
Hedl returned to Rapid's preparations yesterday: "The desire to play soccer is back." And he can fully attack, his values in the performance test on Monday were top. "I'm looking forward to Rapid," laughs Hedl. "I haven't been with the team for almost two months."
Which is why he first has to get to know many of the players, and why he can't give an assessment of the quality of the "new" Klauß squad: "I've only followed Rapid as a fan via the media." But the EURO has certainly whetted his appetite: "I want to play in Europe," he says, setting a group stage as his goal. And a transfer? "Going abroad is a long-term goal, but everything has to fall into place." That's not an issue this summer
