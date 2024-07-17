EURO goalie Hedl followed Rapid “as a fan”

Which is why he first has to get to know many of the players, and why he can't give an assessment of the quality of the "new" Klauß squad: "I've only followed Rapid as a fan via the media." But the EURO has certainly whetted his appetite: "I want to play in Europe," he says, setting a group stage as his goal. And a transfer? "Going abroad is a long-term goal, but everything has to fall into place." That's not an issue this summer