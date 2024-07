Drone use saves the lives of 20 bambis

Only recently, a particularly dramatic case caused horror in Upper Austria. A land leaseholder is said to have prevented the use of drones, which are usually carried out before mowing work to save fawns. Six fawns are said to have been killed in the field during the mowing. The Güssing hunting cooperative and local farmers are showing that there is another way. With the help of drones and thermal imaging cameras, 20 fawns were saved from death during mowing this year in cooperation between hunters and farmers.