After assassination attempt
Trump reveals secret about his vice-president
Overshadowed by the assassination attempt, the US Republican Party convention in Milwaukee in the US state of Wisconsin has officially begun. The Republican Party has officially nominated Donald Trump as its candidate for the US presidential election in November. It is now also clear who Donald Trump wants to run with in the election.
He could not allow "a 'shooter' or a potential assassin to force a change of schedule or anything else". A man shot the 78-year-old at a Trump campaign speech in the US state of Pennsylvania on Saturday, slightly wounding him in the ear. Trump then appealed to newspapers for calm and unity. "This is an opportunity to bring the whole country, indeed the whole world, together," Trump told the Washington Examiner and the New York Post. The incident had shaken him to the core. He only now understood what had happened ("Reality is just setting in").
It is now clear that Trump wants to run J.D. Vance as his candidate for Vice President in the US presidential election. This was announced on Trump's social media channel Truth Social.
Who is J.D. Vance?
39-year-old James David Vance - his full name - is considered one of the Republicans' hopes for the future. He is currently serving his first term as a senator from Ohio. In 2016, his bestselling autobiography "Hillbilly Elegy: The Story of My Family and a Society in Crisis", which has also been translated into German, made him famous. In it, he describes a childhood marked by poverty. Vance fought his way to the top, went to the elite Yale University and eventually became a financial manager. Once a fierce opponent of Trump, whom he sometimes insulted savagely, Vance also switched to the supporters' camp in 2018. In 2022, he finally received Trump's backing in the Senate election campaign. Vance is considered a strong supporter of the oil and gas industry. However, he is not a fan of solar energy and electromobility. He is also known for his statements that climate change does not pose a threat.
The delegates will cast their vote for Trump's election based on the results of the party's internal primaries. The process is considered a formality - Trump has secured the necessary votes. The highlight of the event will be a speech by Trump on Thursday evening (Friday night CEST). The event area in Milwaukee is extremely secure due to major security concerns. Even before the assassination attempt against Trump at the weekend, the organizers were already planning with very high security precautions.
Trump miraculously survived
Trump survived the attack because he turned away from the crowd at the crucial moment. "I rarely turn away from the crowd. If I hadn't done that at that moment, we wouldn't be talking today, would we?" He added: "I shouldn't be here. I should be dead. I should be dead."
Arriving in Milwaukee, Trump raised his clenched fist in the air several times as he exited the plane. "The speech will be very different, very different from two days ago," he said, referring to his nomination speech.
In an interview with the tabloid "New York Post", Trump said that he had scrapped his originally planned and very aggressive speech for the party convention. "I had an extremely tough speech all prepared, really good, all about the corrupt, horrible government. But I threw it away." When asked, he explained that the different political positions, for example on migration, were of course unchanged, but that he wanted to bring the country together through success. He had suggested, the newspaper reported, that the election campaign should now continue with a more moderate tone. "I want to try to unite the country," Trump said. "But I don't know if it's possible. People are very divided," he said.
The call after the assassination attempt from US President Joe Biden, whom he wants to challenge in the election in November, was a good one. Biden was "very nice", Trump was quoted as saying.
Attack fuels fears of spiraling political violence
According to the FBI, the shooter in the attack was a 20-year-old man from Pennsylvania. He was killed by security forces. During his attack, the shooter murdered a family man who was a spectator at the event. Two other participants were seriously injured.
The assassination attempt on the Republican presidential candidate in the middle of the US election campaign caused worldwide horror. The attack also stoked fears of a political spiral of violence in the USA. Republican Trump wants to challenge Democratic incumbent Joe Biden in the presidential election on November 5.
