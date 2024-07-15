Trump reveals secret about his vice-president

Who is J.D. Vance?

39-year-old James David Vance - his full name - is considered one of the Republicans' hopes for the future. He is currently serving his first term as a senator from Ohio. In 2016, his bestselling autobiography "Hillbilly Elegy: The Story of My Family and a Society in Crisis", which has also been translated into German, made him famous. In it, he describes a childhood marked by poverty. Vance fought his way to the top, went to the elite Yale University and eventually became a financial manager. Once a fierce opponent of Trump, whom he sometimes insulted savagely, Vance also switched to the supporters' camp in 2018. In 2022, he finally received Trump's backing in the Senate election campaign. Vance is considered a strong supporter of the oil and gas industry. However, he is not a fan of solar energy and electromobility. He is also known for his statements that climate change does not pose a threat.