Zadic identifies problems with politically related proceedings

At the presentation of the report on Monday, Martin Kreutner, head of the commission, said that the findings were "positive" because they were accurate. Pilnacek had reported on attempts by the ÖVP to influence investigations during a secretly recorded meeting with acquaintances in a pub. "In principle, the Austrian justice system is a very good one," Kreutner said before the "findings". However, in the opinion of the commission, it has been shown that there is a "two-tier justice system". A lack of distance from politics and the media was also noted, as well as a sometimes highly frustrating process of appeal.