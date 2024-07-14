Lahm: “Football can be a piece of the mosaic”

In an interview with the "Süddeutsche Zeitung" newspaper, he also commented on criticism of the transport infrastructure. "The German population has complained often enough, even before the tournament, that not everything runs on time. We have to keep working on that, we have to improve the infrastructure, and that also applies if you're traveling by car," said Lahm, who also mentioned that he had traveled by train for ten days without any problems, "with what felt like a normal 15 to 20-minute delay".