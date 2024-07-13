Anniversary star night
A sea of sparklers in the East Bay
The Star Night has been at home on Lake Wörthersee for 25 years. And for the big anniversary, it wasn't just the stars who turned up, but also 9,000 fans who came to Klagenfurt's Ostbucht and turned it into a witches' cauldron.
It was the expected show of superlatives on Saturday evening in the Wörthersee Ostbucht. More than 9000 fans celebrated the 25th Star Night on Lake Wörthersee with their favorites. And there are three things that make the event something very special. "The fantastic ambience in the Ostbucht and the broad spectrum of stars and newcomers, with big hits and new songs, are essential parts of the success," says ORF Head of Entertainment Martin Gastinger.
A diverse audience
The third factor is the audience, which is made up of all age groups - from grandchildren to grandma and grandpa. And they have one thing in common: they created a frenetic atmosphere in the arena.
There was clapping, jumping, dancing and during many a song they turned the arena into a sea of lights, lit sparklers and lighters and, above all, switched on the lights on their cell phones - like during Rainhard Fendrich's "Weus'd a Herz hast wia a Bergwerk" or the great duet by Semino Rossi and the Carinthian Charlien, who celebrated her Starnacht premiere.
"The atmosphere here is unique and the fans are amazing, you get the feeling they're carrying you through the crowd," says DJ Ötzi, who holds the record with 16 Starnacht appearances, ahead of Semino Rossi and Andreas Gabalier, who have performed 13 times.
Advance sales for Starnacht 2025, on July 4/5, have already started at Ö-Ticket and at www.ip-media.tv.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
