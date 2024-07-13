A sea of sparklers in the East Bay

It was the expected show of superlatives on Saturday evening in the Wörthersee Ostbucht. More than 9000 fans celebrated the 25th Star Night on Lake Wörthersee with their favorites. And there are three things that make the event something very special. "The fantastic ambience in the Ostbucht and the broad spectrum of stars and newcomers, with big hits and new songs, are essential parts of the success," says ORF Head of Entertainment Martin Gastinger.