Serious swimming accident

Fears for young teenager after swimming accident

Nachrichten
12.07.2024 16:16

Dramatic scenes at the Eggenburg outdoor pool in the Lower Austrian district of Horn: a teenager jumped into the water from the three-meter tower - and accidentally landed on a boy. The accident victim was transported to hospital by emergency helicopter. 

Two boys (12, 15) were having fun on the diving tower at the Eggenburg outdoor pool on Thursday afternoon. The 12-year-old was on the three-meter tower. According to the police, he thought that the 15-year-old who had jumped into the water in front of him had already swum out of the diving area of the pool. He took a running jump into the water and noticed the boy swimming while still in the air. The teenager jumped directly onto the 15-year-old, hitting his back with his feet. The casualty managed to swim to the edge of the pool on his own. Other bathers helped him out of the water.

Boy struggled to breathe
According to the Horn police, the victim was suffering from pain in his shoulder area and was unable to breathe. The 12-year-old immediately informed the pool attendant, who in turn administered first aid and called the ambulance. 

According to the police, the helicopter was requested because the ambulance was unable to reach a doctor at Horn hospital. After being stabilized on site, the young patient was flown to SMZ Ost in Vienna.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

