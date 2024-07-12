Fears for young teenager after swimming accident

Two boys (12, 15) were having fun on the diving tower at the Eggenburg outdoor pool on Thursday afternoon. The 12-year-old was on the three-meter tower. According to the police, he thought that the 15-year-old who had jumped into the water in front of him had already swum out of the diving area of the pool. He took a running jump into the water and noticed the boy swimming while still in the air. The teenager jumped directly onto the 15-year-old, hitting his back with his feet. The casualty managed to swim to the edge of the pool on his own. Other bathers helped him out of the water.