Passed on information to Kiev
After attack on clinic: pilot betrays commander
The Russian airstrike on a children's hospital has apparently also shocked a pilot who was involved in the attack. According to the Ukrainian newspaper "The Kyiv Post", the Russian passed on information about the commanders responsible - including private photos.
The pilot, who is said to belong to the 22nd bomber division, is said to be plagued by a guilty conscience after the widely criticized attack on the children's hospital in Okhmatdyt. Two adults, including a doctor, lost their lives in the attack. More than 30 people, including at least 8 children, were injured.
He therefore passed on personal information to the Ukrainian military intelligence service (HUR), which helped to identify 30 responsible commanders. This included private photos and other confidential documents from the command staff of his division, such as excerpts from the personnel files of high-ranking officers, personal data of Russian military personnel and their family members.
Pictures of the air raid on the children's hospital:
Russian soldiers were coerced into attack against their will
The Russian pilot used the Ukrainian state chatbot Diia on Telegram on July 8 to pass on the information. He emphasized that some of his comrades would not have agreed to attacks on civilian targets either - but that they had been coerced into doing so. "He was shocked by the attack on the children's hospital and decided to hand over documents related to the activities of his military unit and private photos of the command staff to the Ukrainian side," a confidential source from the intelligence service told Kyiv Independent.
The 22nd bomber division, from which the whistleblower comes, is said to be constantly attacking Ukrainian cities, as reported by "Ukrainskaya Pravda". The leaked information is of great value to Ukraine, "Kyiv Post" explained.
UN confirms Russia as the perpetrator of the attack
Russia denies the attack - the Kremlin claims that it was a mistake by the Ukrainian air defense. Following investigations, the UN Human Rights Office is convinced that the clinic was directly hit by a Russian Kh-101 missile. The Ukrainian Prosecutor General wants to take the shelling of the children's hospital to the International Criminal Court (ICC). Criticism of the attack even came from China.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
