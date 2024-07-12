After attack on clinic: pilot betrays commander

Russian soldiers were coerced into attack against their will

The Russian pilot used the Ukrainian state chatbot Diia on Telegram on July 8 to pass on the information. He emphasized that some of his comrades would not have agreed to attacks on civilian targets either - but that they had been coerced into doing so. "He was shocked by the attack on the children's hospital and decided to hand over documents related to the activities of his military unit and private photos of the command staff to the Ukrainian side," a confidential source from the intelligence service told Kyiv Independent.