IOC decision
First e-sports games in Saudi Arabia in 2025
The International Olympic Committee has awarded the first Olympic E-Sports Games in 2025 to Saudi Arabia. At the same time, a twelve-year cooperation with the Gulf state was agreed, as the IOC announced on Friday.
According to the announcement, the IOC Executive Board intends to present the proposal at the session on the eve of the opening of the Olympic Games in Paris. The IOC had only recently announced its intention to introduce e-sports games. It was hoped that this would open up a new target group. However, the inclusion of e-sports in the program of the Summer or Winter Games has been rejected by IOC boss Thomas Bach in the past.
Now he said: "Through the partnership with the Saudi NOC, we have ensured that the Olympic values are respected, especially with regard to the game titles in the program, the promotion of gender equality and the appeal to the young audience that is enthusiastic about e-sports."
A diversionary tactic?
Saudi Arabia has been investing heavily in sport for years through its sovereign wealth fund and has already made major inroads into the soccer, boxing and Formula 1 business, among others. There are also links in the gaming sector with the world soccer association FIFA.
The official goals of the "Vision 2030" state plan are the diversification of the economy, less dependence on oil, opening up the country to tourists and attractive offers for its own population. However, the kingdom is also accused of using its involvement in sport to distract attention from its human rights violations and to improve its image.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
