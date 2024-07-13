Learning with lots of fun
Children storm the universities during the vacations
Vacations at last! But many parents despair when their children just sit in front of the PC or are bored. One remedy is the exciting summer university events, where you can also learn a lot.
Many students are probably happy to be able to put everyday university life to one side for three months. However, a number of lecture halls across Tyrol do not remain empty during this time - they are available to clever kids, among others. This year, for the 22nd time, exciting activities await young scientists at the Innsbruck Summer University.
Math problems instead of sunburn in the outdoor pool
"The aim of the events is to arouse interest in science and research among children and young people. It's great to see how enthusiastic and curious they are," emphasizes Veronika Sexl. The Rector of the University of Innsbruck did not miss the opportunity to personally welcome 16 girls and boys with a passion for research to her alma mater yesterday at one of the kick-off events. The workshop was all about mathematics. "I used to drive my math teacher up the wall because I always questioned everything," said Sexl and encouraged the young researchers: "Never let the 'why' questions get to you."
Children should not let their curiosity be ruined. We want to awaken their interest in science.
Uni-Rektorin Veronika Sexl
Bild: Birbaumer Johanna
While making platonic solids, doing tricky pouring tasks and building the "Leonardo bridge", which holds without glue or nails and only by the pressure of the weight, the little ones forgot relatively quickly that it was the most beautiful outdoor pool weather outside.
A total of 143 courses await young explorers
Until September, children and young people between the ages of six and 14 can explore many more sciences in a fun way. Robots and rockets will be built. They will discuss climate protection and Roman times. Children can explore the starry sky and the world of bees. The selection of events is huge and has constantly evolved over the years. This year's program includes 143 workshops. "Last year, we welcomed a total of around 1500 children and young people. The courses are very well attended again this year," says a delighted Silvia Prock, Head of the Junge Uni, who emphasizes, however, that there are still a few places available.
With the University College of Teacher Education Tyrol, the Edith Stein University of Teacher Education, the Aguntum Association in East Tyrol, the University of Veterinary Medicine Vienna with its Tyrol branch, the MedUni, the Tyrol Clinics and the University of Bolzano, there are also offers far beyond the provincial capital.
Further information on the program can be found at www.uibk.ac.at/jungeuni
