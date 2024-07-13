Children storm the universities during the vacations

Math problems instead of sunburn in the outdoor pool

"The aim of the events is to arouse interest in science and research among children and young people. It's great to see how enthusiastic and curious they are," emphasizes Veronika Sexl. The Rector of the University of Innsbruck did not miss the opportunity to personally welcome 16 girls and boys with a passion for research to her alma mater yesterday at one of the kick-off events. The workshop was all about mathematics. "I used to drive my math teacher up the wall because I always questioned everything," said Sexl and encouraged the young researchers: "Never let the 'why' questions get to you."