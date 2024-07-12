Summer opera in the Schlosspark Kittsee

Organized by themselves

However, as there should also be an attractive cultural programme in the castle park this year, the association organized "I Pagliacci" (The Bajazzo), a short opera in two acts by Ruggero Leoncavallo, which will be performed on a simple stage in the castle park. The park is also the backdrop and the audience is integrated into the play. "It replaces around 100 extras," smiles Lingitz. Five opera actors as well as ten amateur actors and six children from Kittsee take part. Cathrin Chytil is the artistic director and Celia Sotomayor is the stage director. "We would also like to thank the municipality and the other sponsors who make the performance possible," says the association's board.