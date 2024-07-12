Vorteilswelt
Small, but very fine!

Summer opera in the Schlosspark Kittsee

Nachrichten
12.07.2024 11:00

Friday evening is the premiere of "I Pagliacci". It will be performed on two weekends - July 12 and 13 and July 19 and 20. 

comment0 Kommentare

The Kittsee Summer Festival, organized by Christian Buchmann, is taking a break this year. That's why the Kulturverein Schloss Kittsee has stepped in. The association has existed since 2018 and its aim is to "establish Kittsee as a cultural venue in the region", says chairman Alois Lingitz. Until now, the members have tended to work in the background, helping with the preparations for the summer festival and organizing the culinary village in the castle park.

Organized by themselves
However, as there should also be an attractive cultural programme in the castle park this year, the association organized "I Pagliacci" (The Bajazzo), a short opera in two acts by Ruggero Leoncavallo, which will be performed on a simple stage in the castle park. The park is also the backdrop and the audience is integrated into the play. "It replaces around 100 extras," smiles Lingitz. Five opera actors as well as ten amateur actors and six children from Kittsee take part. Cathrin Chytil is the artistic director and Celia Sotomayor is the stage director. "We would also like to thank the municipality and the other sponsors who make the performance possible," says the association's board.

The play will be performed this weekend and next weekend. Tickets: kultur-kittsee.at

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Charlotte Barbara Titz
Charlotte Barbara Titz
