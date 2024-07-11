Automatically saved design

Ketchup, mustard and mayo
Summertime is barbecue time: With the current hot summer temperatures, we are giving away delicious XXL barbecue packages with ketchup, mustard and mayo from the traditional Austrian company Spak. Our "Krone kocht" subscribers have double the chance to win!
Austria, land of charcoal whisperers and chop gourmets, where barbecue philosophies clash and there are heated discussions about cooking times, glow zones and cast iron ...
But as individual as the preferences and practices of our barbecuers may be, they are happy to rely on the expertise of local manufacturers when it comes to sauces. For example, ketchup, mustard and mayo from the family business Spak, founded in 1935.
Mustard from Austria's oldest mustard mill
As a trained chef and food technologist, owner Peter Spak is the company's chief product developer and focuses on traditional recipes with an innovative twist. Spak's Albatros mustard, for example, comes from Austria's oldest mustard mill and is offered in playful varieties ranging from chili to ragout in addition to the classic Kremser and tarragon.
New Master Ketchup Family
Of course, Spak's XXL barbecue package also includes ketchup. The new Master Ketchup Family in the 900-gram squeezer ensures that there is plenty of it at the barbecue table. If you prefer your sausages, steaks and grilled vegetables a little spicier, Master Ketchup Jalapeno is the right choice.
The sauces in the Austrian range, which are all made with tomatoes from Austria, also offer plenty of spice. There is something for every taste!
Take part and win a barbecue treat
If you fancy a barbecue right now, you have the chance to win 1 of 10 XXL barbecue packs from Spak with a selection of Master Ketchup, barbecue sauces, mustard and mayo in our competition!
