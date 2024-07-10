Only 15 points
Sergio Perez is a risk worth millions for Red Bull
The results are clear. In the last six race weekends, Sergio Pérez has scored just 15 points for Red Bull Racing, while Max Verstappen has amassed 119 points in the same period. The Mexican's weakness could cost the Austrian racing team millions at the end of the year.
Because the positions in the constructors' championship are worth a lot of money: although the figures are secret, the difference in bonuses between first and second place last year is said to have amounted to eight million US dollars.
The "bulls" are still in the lead. However, since Pérez began to weaken in Imola, they have scored 111 points over the last six race weekends, while McLaren have made huge strides in the same period thanks to Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri with 171 points, and are only 78 points behind Red Bull Racing in third place.
It is striking that Pérez throws his weekends away as early as qualifying - of the last six, he has only made it to the final section twice, failing three times in the first.
Harsh criticism
So it's no wonder that experts such as former world champion Jenson Button are already calling for the Mexican to be sacked. Red Bull has plenty of fast alternatives, with Liam Lawson having already scored points as Daniel Ricciardo's replacement in the Alpha Tauri last year.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
