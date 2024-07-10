Hot beach photos
Kylie Jenner lolls on the sand in a micro bikini
Kylie Jenner has amazed her fans once again by posting a series of seductive beach photos on Instagram. The shots show the entrepreneur and fashion icon in a chocolate-colored mini bikini that barely covers her curves as she sits covered in sand on a picturesque beach.
Particularly striking is the tiny top, which covers just enough and shows off her toned body perfectly. Dangling around her neck is an eye-catching necklace with a bold pendant that adds a touch of glam to the whole look.
In one of the images, Jenner tosses her wet, wavy hair back seductively, adding to the sensuality of the scene.
Toes in the sand
She has drawn up her knees and pushed the tips of her toes into the sand while supporting herself with her hands behind her back.
This pose emphasizes her elegance and composure while showing her impressive fitness.
Water from a shell on her body
In other photos, she appears in a sexy orange bikini and plays with a white shell, from which she pours water onto her body with relish.
This time she has crossed the straps of the top to create a halter neckline.
A very skimpy black swimsuit is also part of the collection. The 26-year-old also shows this sitting in the sand and it looks as if she was lying in the hot sand beforehand.
Swimwear is nothing new for the Khy mogul, although her Kylie Swim line launched in 2021 literally went swimmingly.
The colorful collection from back then was so poorly made that it disappeared from the market without a trace. We can only hope that Kylie has learned from this and is now focusing on high-quality but affordable products.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.