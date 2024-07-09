Shooting at tugboat car was “not attempted murder”

The police officers arrived at the scene: "As the officers did not know who had fired the shots and whether there were any armed persons in the vehicle, they secured the car using an official long gun." The police officers asked the driver and the occupants to get out of the car with their hands up. A shot was then fired from the assault rifle. This projectile penetrated a side window and hit one of the fugitives in the head. The 27-year-old was seriously injured as a result.