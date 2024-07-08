Hamilton celebrates fairytale, Verstappen sounds the alarm

Words of warning from Verstappen

Red Bull world champion Verstappen had unusual problems with his car at Silverstone, but with second place, the championship leader once again scored more points than his rivals. "We did a great job with the strategy, but we were too slow," said the Dutchman. Of course, he could "not" win the world championship that way. Two weeks before the Hungarian Grand Prix, Verstappen is still a comfortable 84 points ahead of Norris in the championship standings, who was once again on course for victory in the McLaren and had to settle for third place after a slightly later pit stop.