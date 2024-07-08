Emotional F1 race
Hamilton celebrates fairytale, Verstappen sounds the alarm
With his first Formula 1 victory in 945 days, Lewis Hamilton achieved the long-awaited liberation at his home race of all places. Meanwhile, Max Verstappen warns after second place and sounds the alarm: "We were too slow!"
The 39-year-old Hamilton even shed tears of joy on Sunday after his ninth triumph in Silverstone; rarely has the record-breaking world champion been so emotional after one of his 104 Grand Prix victories. "It's a bit like a little fairytale," said Mercedes boss Toto Wolff with satisfaction after the Silver Arrows' second success in a row.
Hamilton had been waiting to return to victory lane since December 5, 2021 in Saudi Arabia. At home in Great Britain, in his last home GP for Mercedes before his departure to Ferrari, the eight-time champion ended his dry spell after months of doubt. "I believed so often that it would never happen again," said an overjoyed Hamilton. "My first win here was in 2008 and I can't remember it being anywhere near as emotional as this one today. I haven't cried like this for a long time."
Wolff happy about "honest" victory
In a race with changing conditions, Mercedes often made the right decisions. "The communication between driver and team worked really well, that wasn't always the case in the past," Wolff emphasized on ORF. The Viennese was delighted with an "honest" victory. Because unlike recently in Spielberg, where George Russell inherited victory thanks to a collision between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris, Mercedes presented itself as a constant contender for victory in Great Britain.
"We controlled the race in almost all respects. That shows that we are now part of the teams at the front," said Wolff. At the halfway point of the season, the balance of power in Formula 1 is in any case even, and alongside Red Bull Racing and McLaren, the Silver team once again has a car capable of winning. Hamilton was the sixth different winner in the twelfth race. In the constructors' championship, however, Mercedes is still clearly fourth with 221 points, behind the "bulls" (373), Ferrari (302) and McLaren (295).
Words of warning from Verstappen
Red Bull world champion Verstappen had unusual problems with his car at Silverstone, but with second place, the championship leader once again scored more points than his rivals. "We did a great job with the strategy, but we were too slow," said the Dutchman. Of course, he could "not" win the world championship that way. Two weeks before the Hungarian Grand Prix, Verstappen is still a comfortable 84 points ahead of Norris in the championship standings, who was once again on course for victory in the McLaren and had to settle for third place after a slightly later pit stop.
"Of course I'm satisfied that we've gained a few points on Lando, but if it continues like this, it will still be a tough season," emphasized Verstappen. The defending champion had unexpected problems with tire wear, especially at the start of the race, as Red Bull motorsport consultant Helmut Marko explained. In the end, however, Verstappen was back in contention for victory. "We were two laps down," said Marko, praising Hamilton. "We thought it would work out. You can see what a master he is, who can read a race and push the tires exactly so that they don't break."
Update from Red Bull
The cards will be reshuffled again at the Hungaroring, and the Austro racing team is confident. "We are actually betting everything on the update that will come in Budapest," emphasized Marko. Then Sergio Perez in the second Red Bull will also have another chance to turn things around after six poor races in a row. McLaren team boss Zak Brown expects another thrilling affair in Hungary. "It's very close and will go on like this. It's exciting for the Formula 1 fans."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
