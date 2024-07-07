Wimbledon: Paolini and Alcaraz in the quarter-finals

Keys injured

Keys lost her own serve at 5:2 in the deciding set and grabbed her left groin. A short time later, the tournament number 12 limped off the court to take a medical time-out. She then reappeared with a bandaged thigh. In the rallies that followed, it was clear that Keys could no longer keep up. The 29-year-old, who was now in tears, was apparently in pain even when walking normally. "I'm so sorry for her. It's sad to end the match like that. We played a really good match," said Paolini, who became the first Italian woman in the Open era to reach a Wimbledon quarter-final. She will next face either US Open winner Coco Gauff or 19th seed Emma Navarro from the USA.