New contract for “student” Kathi Liensberger

Kathi is also currently completing the CAS Sports Management course at the University of St. Gallen. On 18 attendance days, spread over four months and taking place in St. Gallen, Gladbach's Borussiapark and Munich's Allianz Arena, participants are trained by luminaries such as Swiss Ski boss Urs Lehmann and Bayern sports director Max Eberl. A top training course that comes at a price. The university charges a hefty 14,950 francs. In comparison: for her third place in the World Cup slalom in Levi last November, Katharina "only" received 12,000 francs in prize money - before tax.