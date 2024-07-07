Lost climber rescued shortly before a thunderstorm

The Ramsau mountain rescue team, an Alpine police officer and the crew of the C 14 rescue helicopter were deployed. "The rescue was carried out using a 90-meter rope. We were under a lot of time pressure, as it was already dusk and a storm front was approaching," says flight rescuer Albert Prugger in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper. In the end, the injured man was flown to hospital in Schladming and his companion was brought safely down to the valley.