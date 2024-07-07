Tricky action
Lost climber rescued shortly before a thunderstorm
While attempting to climb the Pichlweg on the south face of the Dachstein, a Hungarian climber was hit by a rock on Saturday evening. Shortly afterwards, as dusk fell and a thunderstorm front approached, he also fell.
Two mountaineers from Hungary (43, 51) set off far too late on Saturday to climb the so-called Pichlweg through the eastern part of the Dachstein south face. Halfway up the route, they even got lost. As if that wasn't enough, the 43-year-old lead climber was hit on the head by a falling rock at around 8 p.m., causing him to suffer a concussion. Despite being dizzy, he tried to continue climbing!
Spectacular rescue late at night
Not content with his misfortune, he was no longer able to cope with the difficulty of the rock, slipped and fell. As a result, the Hungarian also injured his ankle. Climbing further was now definitely out of the question, and time was running out. The duo therefore made an emergency call.
The rescue was carried out using a 90-meter rope. We were under a lot of time pressure as it was already dusk and a storm front was approaching.
C 14-Flugretter Albert Prugger
The Ramsau mountain rescue team, an Alpine police officer and the crew of the C 14 rescue helicopter were deployed. "The rescue was carried out using a 90-meter rope. We were under a lot of time pressure, as it was already dusk and a storm front was approaching," says flight rescuer Albert Prugger in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper. In the end, the injured man was flown to hospital in Schladming and his companion was brought safely down to the valley.
