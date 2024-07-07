Vorteilswelt
Uproar over video

European Championship thriller: England looking for “penalty deniers”

Nachrichten
07.07.2024 12:44

England reached the semi-finals of the European Championship without much brilliance. Apart from the narrow victory against Switzerland, a video of Trent Alexander-Arnold, who revealed in a conversation with friends after the game that a team-mate refused to take the penalty shoot-out, also made the headlines.

"Who's the England star who wouldn't take a penalty?" - was the headline in the Daily Mail after the quarter-final thriller against Switzerland. Trent Alexander-Arnold caused a stir on the island after he told friends in the stands about a team-mate who "didn't want to take a penalty" in the penalty shoot-out win against Switzerland.

The Liverpool kicker came into the game in the second half of extra time - and it paid off. After Cole Palmer, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka and Ivan Toney had already scored, he sank the fifth penalty to send England through to the semi-finals.

Kane and Foden also in the spotlight
But who is the "penalty denier"? The players who were on the pitch at the time of the penalty shoot-out and did not take a penalty kick included Jordan Pickford, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Declan Rice, Luke Shaw and Eberechi Eze. But superstars Harry Kane and Phil Foden were also the focus of fans' attention. Both were replaced in extra time. Some users online are of the opinion that they wanted to avoid the penalty shoot-out.

krone Sport
krone Sport
