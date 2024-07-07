Cut injuries
Brawl in a disco: police also deployed to hospital
Words were missing on Sunday night when a conflict broke out in a Klagenfurt disco. In the end, two men had to go to hospital, where the police had to provide security because of another planned assault. A visitor to a tent festival in Wernberg was also aggressive.
An argument broke out between a large group of people at a disco in Klagenfurt on Sunday night - the reason for the brawl has not yet been clarified. A 22-year-old from North Macedonia and a man from Klagenfurt (21) attacked each other with punches to the face. Finally, a glass bottle landed in the face of one of the participants.
The man from Klagenfurt was taken to hospital by the ambulance service, the man from North Macedonia went to hospital accompanied by friends.
As it was suspected that the North Macedonians were planning another assault in the hospital, the police moved to the hospital to ensure that the initial admission and medical treatment were conflict-free. Further incidents were prevented.
In the detention car to the detention center
Shortly after midnight on Sunday, a heavily intoxicated 45-year-old man harassed other visitors at a fire department party in Damtschach in the municipality of Wernberg. He did not comply with the police officers' orders to leave, became even more aggressive, shouted, clenched his fists - and had to be temporarily arrested and taken to the Villach police detention center. A report follows.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
