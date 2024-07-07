Brawl in a disco: police also deployed to hospital

In the detention car to the detention center

Shortly after midnight on Sunday, a heavily intoxicated 45-year-old man harassed other visitors at a fire department party in Damtschach in the municipality of Wernberg. He did not comply with the police officers' orders to leave, became even more aggressive, shouted, clenched his fists - and had to be temporarily arrested and taken to the Villach police detention center. A report follows.