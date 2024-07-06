See movie highlights
Win tickets for the Cineplexx xXtra summer tour!
Once again this year, the annual Cineplexx xXtra Summer Tour promises great movie moments with eagerly awaited blockbusters from July 11 to August 4. The Cineplexx cinemas throughout Austria are going one better with great prizes and promotions, photo points and numerous surprises in the local cinemas. We are giving away tickets for the two summer xXtra film highlights "Ich einfach unverbesserlich 4" and "Deadpool & Wolverine"!
The 2024 summer movie season is a great one, with the chaotic and ever-popular Minions in "I, Simply Incorrigible 4" and the superhero power of "Deadpool & Wolverine" providing cinematic enjoyment for young and old alike.
Film enjoyment for every taste
In addition to Minions and Marvel stars, numerous other highlights from various genres await cinema fans. The RomCom "A Killer Romance", which is based on an incredible true story, and "Alien: Romulus" guarantee action-packed suspense. In "Twisters", an epic disaster film returns to the big screen with an adrenaline-charged, thrilling spectacle.
The sharp-witted comedy "To the Moon", set against the backdrop of the Apollo 11 NASA moon landing, will delight movie fans. In "Horizon", Kevin Costner proves that he is not only a brilliant actor, but also a great director, and takes us into the world of the western. Finally, Moritz Bleibtreu, in one of the leading roles in the German patchwork family comedy "Alles Fifty", attacks the laugh muscles.
xXtra great entertainment away from the big screen too
But the program away from the big screen is also very promising and has one or two surprises in store. For example, you can meet funny mascots at the movie theater who are happy to cuddle and take photos. A wheel of fortune gives you the chance to win cinematic prizes. Refreshments are also provided in the chill area with free cool drinks.
Take part & win tickets
Those who are quick will benefit from a special bonus at the Cineplexx xXTra summer tour: The first 100 visitors per tour location go to the movies for free! If you want to be on the safe side, krone.at now gives you the chance: We are giving away tickets for "Ich einfach unverbesserlich 4" and "Deadpool & Wolverine" at the tour stops in Cineplexx Wienerberg, Cineplexx Westfield SCS, Cineplexx Wiener Neustadt and Cineplexx Auhof.
- 5x2 tickets for "Simply Incorrigible 4"
Thursday, 11.07. 2-6 p.m.
Cineplexx Wienerberg
- 3x2 tickets for "Simply Incorrigible 4"
Thursday, 25.07. 2-5 p.m.
Cineplexx Westfield SCS
- 3x2 tickets for "Deadpool & Wolverine"
Thursday, 25.07. 2-5 p.m.
Cineplexx Westfield SCS
- 3x2 tickets for "Simply Incorrigible 4"
Saturday, 03.08. 1-5 p.m.
Cineplexx Wr. Neustadt
- 3x2 tickets for "Deadpool & Wolverine"
Saturday, 03.08. 1-5 p.m.Cineplexx Wr. Neustadt
- 3x2 tickets for "Simply Incorrigible 4"
Sunday, 04.08. 1-5 p.m.
Cineplexx Auhof
- 3x2 tickets for "Deadpool & Wolverine"
Sunday, 04.08. 1-5 p.m.Cineplexx Auhof
Simply select the desired screening in the form below and take part. Closing date for entries is 30.07.2024, 9 am.
