Demiral has to watch

“Unacceptable!” Turkey furious after UEFA penalty

Nachrichten
05.07.2024 16:07

UEFA has suspended Merih Demiral after his wolf salute during the match against Austria. This has caused a huge stir in Turkey. Turkish vice-president Cevdet Yilmaz wrote on X that the ban was "unacceptable" and needed to be corrected.

comment0 Kommentare

"The beauty and excitement of soccer should not be overshadowed by political decisions," said Yilmaz. According to Sports Minister Osman Askin Bak, the decision was "unjust and biased", the minister explained on X. "It has no legal basis and we see it as purely political."

Case for the CAS
According to a media report, the Turkish Football Association is now appealing to CAS. There is an accelerated procedure there specifically for the European Football Championship, and a decision is likely to be made as early as Friday evening, reported a reporter from the public broadcaster TRT.

Erdogan is coming
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced his visit to Berlin for Saturday's match against the Netherlands. According to media reports, it was the discussion about the wolf salute that prompted Erdogan's visit. "Does anyone wonder why the German national jersey has an eagle and the French jersey has a rooster? Merih (Demiral) has shown his enthusiasm with this gesture," Erdogan was quoted as saying.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan (Bild: AP)
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
(Bild: AP)

Turkish Ultras called on fans to make the wolf salute during the Turkish national anthem before the game on Saturday. The aim was to show that the sign is not racism, but the symbol of Turkishness, they said. The influential fan group Ultraslan from the traditional club Galatasaray announced that they could not wait "to respond to this vulgarity tomorrow as thousands of Gray Wolves in Berlin and as millions around the world".

(Bild: AFP/Ronny HARTMANN)
(Bild: AFP/Ronny HARTMANN)

Trouble over Bellingham
The hashtag #BeFairUEFA was one of the top global trends on Portal X on Friday. Numerous users were outraged at what they saw as a lack of proportionality between Demiral's suspension and the punishment for Jude Bellingham.

The England international had been fined 30,000 euros and given a one-match suspended ban by the European Football Union after making an obscene gesture.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

