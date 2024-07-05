Prohibited publications: Peter Pilz on trial

The ex-Green Party member and list founder and his defense lawyer Johannes Zink would like to use the hearing at the Vienna Regional Court to prove that the BFA was completely wrong to deport a young Afghan in 2018 - and that the offence of defamation was therefore not fulfilled. Lawyer Zink in his opening statement: "Yes, I concede that the criticism was harsh. But in my opinion, he told the truth." As evidence, he even offers to make the refugee, who has now found asylum in Germany, a witness.