Escalation continues
Turkish Ultras call for wolf salute in the stadium
Turkish Ultras have called for the wolf salute to be shown in the stadium during the anthem ahead of the clash against the Netherlands in the European Championship quarter-finals on Saturday (9pm). This is intended to send a signal of support for Merih Demiral and Turkey. The matter has long since become a political issue.
Demiral's cheering scandal continues to unfold. While the player is apparently likely to be banned for two games by UEFA for his wolf salute, the case itself has long since become a political issue. German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser had publicly called for consequences. The reaction from Turkey was not long in coming and even President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wants to be at the stadium on Saturday to support the national team.
And the Turkish Ultras are also planning an action, as an appeal on X shows. "We invite all our fans in the stands to show that the Gray Wolves sign is not 'racism' but 'the national symbol of Turkishness' by making the Gray Wolves sign during the national anthem," it says.
"The ultimate high-risk game"
It is the next stage of escalation in a match that the police in Berlin have already described as a "non-plus-ultra high-risk game". Action is already to be expected in the run-up to the match.
After scoring his second goal against Austria on Tuesday evening in the Leipzig stadium, Demiral showed the so-called wolf salute, a hand sign and symbol of the "Grey Wolves", with both hands to the night sky. The supporters of the right-wing extremist "Ülkücü movement", which is monitored by the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution in Germany, are referred to as "Grey Wolves".
