UK: Former Prime Minister May receives a title of nobility

Only the second woman to head the government

May was only the second woman after Margaret Thatcher (who governed from 1979 to 1990) to head the British government. May's time in government was dominated by the negotiations with Brussels over her country's exit from the EU. She was forced to resign in 2019 after her Brexit agreement failed several times in the House of Commons. May was succeeded by her party colleague Boris Johnson, who was instrumental in her downfall. Politically, however, she ultimately outlived him as a backbench MP.