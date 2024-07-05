Bitcoin falls to its lowest level since February

Waiting for Fed decision

The generally poor sentiment on the crypto market in recent weeks is also linked to the US central bank, the Federal Reserve. It is currently unclear when and to what extent the Fed might loosen its monetary policy. The calculation here is that as long as interest rates are comparatively high, investors have many options for investing their money profitably. The crypto market then suffers as a result. If, on the other hand, interest rates for traditional investments fall, crypto investments appear more attractive.