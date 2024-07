Next new player: Sturm gears up for the Premier League!

The Croatian U21 team player made five appearances for FC Bayern in the German Bundesliga last season, in which he scored one goal, as well as 22 games in the Bavarian regional league and four games in the UEFA Youth League. Zvonarek will return to Munich at the end of his loan in the summer of 2025. Head of Sport Andreas Schicker: "The talks with FC Bayern, especially with Christoph Freund, have been very good and constructive. Lovro Zvonarek is a highly talented player for the attacking midfield, who has already made his first appearances for FC Bayern at his young age, but is still a long way from reaching the end of his development. He is technically very strong and has excellent soccer skills. There was a lot of international interest in the player and we are delighted that he has decided to join us. We look forward to seeing Lovro in the Sturm jersey next year."