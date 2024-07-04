Crocodile cruelly killed 12-year-old while swimming

Deadly crocodile attacks happen again and again

According to government figures, there are over 100,000 saltwater crocodiles in the Northern Territory - more than in any other state in Australia. The animals, which are up to six meters long and are also known as "salties", are considered to be extremely aggressive. There are also freshwater crocodiles ("freshies") in the area, but they are less dangerous. On average, there are two fatal crocodile attacks per year throughout the country. It was only in June that members of an Aboriginal community in the region shot and collectively ate a "problem crocodile" that had repeatedly approached animals and people.