Janko: “The boys didn’t deserve that”

There is also a lack of supply on the attacking flanks. "The only thing I've thought about at this European Championship that could take us a step further would be if we had an outfield player with depth who could develop speed on the dribble," said Janko. "That's also a stylistic device against deep teams to open up holes. Marko used to play that when he was younger. Since he's been in the middle, we've been missing that a bit." In qualifying, they were able to compensate for this well by playing quickly through the middle and with transitional situations, but this deficiency became apparent at the finals.