Sinner reaches third round after Italo thriller

"Matteo, Matteo" shouts were the result, the spectators tried to get the underdog up once again. And they succeeded. Sinner suffered a weak phase at the start of the third set. Berrettini was immediately on hand, taking the world number one's serve twice. While play on the outside courts was interrupted due to the onset of darkness, the 28-year-old served out confidently on center court and took set three 6:2. To the delight of the spectators, the match now really picked up pace.