Sinner reaches third round after Italo thriller

The world number one stays in the tournament! Jannik Sinner passed the first big test at the grass court classic in Wimbledon, defeating his Italian compatriot Matteo Berrettini on Center Court in four sets 7:6, 7:6, 2:6, 7:6 and is through to round three. Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz was also able to celebrate.
The match on the packed Center Court turned out to be as unpleasant for the world number one from the start as had been assumed beforehand. Berrettini, a finalist at Wimbledon three years ago, demanded everything from Sinner, lashing out winners with his forehand and serve like in his best days. Until Sinner unpacked his best tennis in the decisive moment of the first set, winning the tie-break 7:3.
But Berrettini kept at it, taking the service from his six years younger compatriot in set two to make it 4:2. Sinner had the right answer again, taking the re-break straight away. The second set also went into a tie-break. Once again, the world number one had the upper hand, turning around a 2:4 deficit and heading for round three with a 2:0 set lead.
Fans experience a spectacle
"Matteo, Matteo" shouts were the result, the spectators tried to get the underdog up once again. And they succeeded. Sinner suffered a weak phase at the start of the third set. Berrettini was immediately on hand, taking the world number one's serve twice. While play on the outside courts was interrupted due to the onset of darkness, the 28-year-old served out confidently on center court and took set three 6:2. To the delight of the spectators, the match now really picked up pace.
And was on a knife-edge at the start of the fourth. Berrettini took Sinner's serve, but promptly conceded the re-break. Both players now showed all their class, again receiving loud amazement from the stands for their spectacular rallies and thunderous applause. The match got what it deserved - the next tie-break! And Sinner held his nerve for the third time, converting his third match point after 3:42 hours of play.
It was a high-level match, we both played very well. It's tough to play against a friend in the second round of such an important tournament. I'm very happy that I was there in the decisive moments.
Which means that a reigning world number one hasn't lost at Wimbledon for 30 matches now, with Rafael Nadal's last defeat as world number one coming in the semi-finals in 2018 - 2180 days ago!
Sinner now faces Miomir Kecmanovic in the third round. One thing is already clear: the Italian will remain the world number one after Wimbledon.
Carlos Alcaraz, on the other hand, showed no weakness. The defending champion defeated Sebastian Ofner's opponent, Aleksandar Vukic, in three sets in the second round - 7:6, 6:2, 6:2. Afterwards, the Spaniard said: "The first set was the key to victory, after that I played at a very high level." US boy Frances Tiafoe awaits in the third round on Friday.
Ruud out, Medvedev manages a turnaround
While Andrei Rublev was followed on Wednesday by another top eight player, the Norwegian Casper Ruud, who lost to the Italian Fabio Fognini in round two, Daniil Medvedev remains in the race: After losing the first set, the Russian turned his match against Frenchman Alexandre Muller around and retained the upper hand after four hard-fought rounds.
