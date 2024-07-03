Italian wins first stage of the Tour of Austria

"I'm really looking forward to tomorrow's Upper Austria stage!"

Großschartner from UAE Emirates crossed the finish line in eighth place and is also the best Austrian in the overall standings, three seconds behind in seventh. "It was a good day for me and I had very good legs in the tough final," said the Upper Austrian. The 2nd stage on Thursday leads from Maria Taferl over 184.5 kilometers to Steyr and thus to his home town. "I'm really looking forward to tomorrow's Upper Austrian stage. I live in Linz and train a lot around Steyr, so I know every meter," said Großschartner.