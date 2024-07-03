It's never happened before!
The defeat of the Austrian national team against Turkey in the European Championship round of 16 is one of the most-watched broadcasts since the introduction of the Teletest ratings measurement system. The second half was watched by an average of 2.44 million viewers on ServusTV, the first half by an average of 2.37 million viewers. Public viewing is not included.
The TV hit list is led by "Zeit im Bild" on March 15, 2020, when the coronavirus exit restrictions were announced, with 2.72 million viewers.
In sixth place
Austria's exit from the European Football Championship gave ServusTV its best ratings since the station was founded and was the most-watched match involving the national soccer team since the start of the Teletest measurements in 1991. This is the first time a private broadcaster has been among the country's top TV ratings, which continue to be dominated by ORF. The "ZiB" on the Corona exit restrictions (2.72 million) is followed by an edition of the "Peter Alexander Show" from 1991 with around 2.59 million viewers and the first interview with Natascha Kampusch from 2006 with 2.55 million viewers.
The fact that 1991 was a strong TV year is also evident when looking at the other places: "Das Traumschiff" came in 4th place with 2.52 million viewers, the film "Crocodile Dundee" in 5th place with 2.47 million viewers, closely followed by Austria's exit from the European Championship (2.44 million viewers) and ServusTV for the first time.
The top ten is completed by "Villacher Fasching" (1992; 2.32 million), "Die Rudi Carrell Show" (1991; 2.25 million), "Bundesland Heute" (2020; 2.22 million) and the men's downhill at the 2003 World Ski Championships with 2.22 million viewers. Each program is only listed once in the top list, otherwise "ZiB" would appear more frequently - for example, an edition in 2002 for the National Council elections with 2.6 million viewers. Felix Baumgartner's stratospheric jump (2.3 million viewers) is also not included in the ORF ranking because, with a program length of nine minutes, it did not meet the list's minimum requirement of ten minutes.
Top ratings for soccer broadcasts
In general, soccer broadcasts are always good for top ratings. The European Championship match between Austria and Germany in 2008 was watched by an average of 2.19 million viewers. The penalty shoot-out in the final of the 2022 World Cup was watched by just over 2 million people on TV.
