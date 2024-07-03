In sixth place

Austria's exit from the European Football Championship gave ServusTV its best ratings since the station was founded and was the most-watched match involving the national soccer team since the start of the Teletest measurements in 1991. This is the first time a private broadcaster has been among the country's top TV ratings, which continue to be dominated by ORF. The "ZiB" on the Corona exit restrictions (2.72 million) is followed by an edition of the "Peter Alexander Show" from 1991 with around 2.59 million viewers and the first interview with Natascha Kampusch from 2006 with 2.55 million viewers.