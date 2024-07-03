Hurricane "Beryl"
Venezuela’s vice president hit by tree
A dangerous incident occurred on Tuesday during an assessment of hurricane damage by the Vice President of Venezuela in the state of Sucre. A tree fell and hit the politician.
"She was standing in a papaya grove when a strong gust felled several trees and one fell on her," said the president of the South American country, Nicolás Maduro, in a televised speech to supporters. Delcy Rodríguez had been "badly hit". But she was conscious, strong and had already written to him, Maduro gave the all-clear.
"Beryl" moved through the Caribbean at 270 km/h
Rodríguez had traveled to the state of Sucre to inspect the damage caused by tropical storm "Beryl". The hurricane had moved through the Caribbean with wind speeds of up to 270 kilometers per hour. According to reports, three people lost their lives in Venezuela. The Manzanares River burst its banks and over 600 houses were damaged. The government deployed 3600 police officers and disaster relief workers to the region in the north of the country and transported 2000 tons of relief supplies to the disaster area.
The tropical storm had caused severe damage on several islands on its way through the Caribbean. The storm's center made landfall on Monday over the island of Carriacou, which belongs to Grenada, causing severe destruction. The full extent of the damage is yet to be seen. Grenada has reported three deaths so far and St. Vincent and the Grenadines one.
Jamaica prepares for storm surge
Jamaica is now preparing for heavy rain and wind as well as an expected storm surge. The airports in Kingston and Montego Bay are to remain closed for the time being from the night. Prime Minister Andrew Holness called on the population to provide themselves with drinking water and canned food and, if necessary, to get to safety. From Thursday night onwards, the storm is forecast to approach the Cayman Islands and later the Mexican peninsula of Yucatán.
Particularly early start to the hurricane season
"Beryl" is the first hurricane of the Atlantic hurricane season, which began in early June. Never before has such a strong storm been recorded so early in the season, which lasts six months. In the meantime, the NHC measured wind speeds of around 270 kilometers per hour. From 251, the highest category 5 is reached. In the course of climate change, particularly warm seawater makes strong hurricanes more likely.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.