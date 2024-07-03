Venezuela’s vice president hit by tree

"Beryl" moved through the Caribbean at 270 km/h

Rodríguez had traveled to the state of Sucre to inspect the damage caused by tropical storm "Beryl". The hurricane had moved through the Caribbean with wind speeds of up to 270 kilometers per hour. According to reports, three people lost their lives in Venezuela. The Manzanares River burst its banks and over 600 houses were damaged. The government deployed 3600 police officers and disaster relief workers to the region in the north of the country and transported 2000 tons of relief supplies to the disaster area.